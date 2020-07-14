Hurricanes: Plan While You Can 

It’s hurricane season once again. As a native Floridian, this reporter has a little experience with hurricanes.

Picture it: Miami, 1992, Hurricane Andrew. We did not evacuate, we stayed.

I hid in the hallway closet with my two brothers, mom and dad all through the night in our 1940s single-story home. We stayed up most of the night hoping the roof wouldn’t blow away. In the morning we woke up in the living room with our mattresses against the windows even though the outside was boarded up tight. We ate Cheez-its for breakfast.

Until I left southeast Florida for the Tampa Bay area, hurricane prep was a year-round job. We were always on the lookout for supplies, batteries and good candles.

Then I moved to the Tampa Bay area. I found out that dangerous hurricanes are rare on Florida’s west coast. The pressure seemed off. But this year, more than ever, is the time to be ready. There’s more than just stocking up for a “hurricane party” to think about.

Still, in an effort to lighten the mood this season, here are some topical thoughts on hurricane preparation in a global pandemic. (Click links for the “real” guides.)

Food Preparation

Think back to the days of quarantine…What did you eat the most of? Can any of that last without power? Can you handle eating it again for a week?

Have you ever played this game? No food shopping until your cabinets are empty.

The worst thing I ever ate playing this game had to do with dry tuna and a stale rice cake. But try it now – it’ll remind you how to stock up a little better for whatever else 2020 has to throw at us.

Evacuation

Follow city council out, they know the back roads. Or, check your evacuation routes here.

Animals

Don’t forget your chickens! They’re good for breakfast, dinner and fending off alligators that may float up to your door. Got other animals? Get tips to prepare for them here.

Medicine

Whether doctor-prescribed or, ahem, other items you don’t want to be without, keep stocked for at least seven days.

Entertainment

Unlike quarantine, the power will probably go out after a big storm. By now, most families may have tossed all of their board and card games in disgust. May I suggest thrift stores for replacements?

Check out Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide for complete information on preparing for hurricanes, or visit the official website of the Department of Homeland Security or the Florida Division of Emergency Management.