Husband, Wife Killed in Latest Gulf Blvd. Crash

A husband and wife from Michigan were killed in a pedestrian crash Tuesday evening, Jan. 2, in St. Pete Beach.

Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen, 63, were crossing Gulf Boulevard south of 46th Avenue in St. Pete Beach shortly after 6 p.m. when they were hit and killed by GMC Yukon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified Jennifer Perman, 51, as the driver of the Yukon XL SUV. Perman, who is from St. Pete Beach, was not injured.

According to PCSO, the Allens were not in a crosswalk when they were crossing Gulf Boulevard and Perman struck the couple in the southbound curb lane of the busy beach thoroughfare. They were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash investigation is ongoing, but police say “speed and impairment” are not considered factors in the crash.

The St. Pete Beach accident is the latest serious accident along Gulf Boulevard and fatal pedestrian crash in the area.

On Thanksgiving day, a man died when his Harley Davidson Motorcycle hit a guardrail coming off the Park Boulevard Bridge on the approach to Gulf Boulevard.

The man was ejected and killed. His motorcycle came to rest against the Indian Shores welcome sign.

Earlier in December, a Madeira Beach man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.

PCSO detained John Mackinnon Dennelly, 62, after his blue Chevrolet Silverado truck allegedly hit and killed 46-year-old Felicia White on Dec. 6. Police said the truck left the scene of the accident near Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue.

On New Year’s Eve, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg as riding an “adult tricycle” on the east sidewalk of 66th Street North when he tried to cross 5th Avenue North.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at the time Christiano was trying to cross the street, a “Publix semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer, driven by Shannon Tyrone Morrell Jr., 32, of Dade City was headed north on 66th St. and turned right/east onto 5th Avenue North.”

SPPD said Morrell did not see Christiano “who was in the marked crosswalk on a green crossing signal, and a rear tire struck him.” Christiano died at the scene. The driver was cooperative and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.