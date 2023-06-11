Hello Neighbors,

Meetings in May

Attended six council meetings, five office hours, and five meetings with the city manager.

I have had four constituents meet with me during office hours.

Attended the Tampa Bay regional planning council, the last and final Lions Club breakfast of the season, and a fantastic hurricane seminar.

I also attended two Tiger Bay meetings.

Met with 16 constituents in person.

Tangerine Traffic Study

I finalized the traffic study report on Tangerine with the conclusion that there will be a four-way stop at 52nd Street South and Tangerine (on the north side).

Other Actions

Rode in the Pride parade.

I was unable to attend the flag racing on June 1, but was there in spirit.

Put in place a 15-minute parking sign on Beach Boulevard.

Received 183 emails, 97 of which come from one individual; I responded to 87 emails.

Forwarded 34 emails from my private account to my City account.

Pushed for the adoption of the paving list, and am working on a pothole list and storm drain debris list.

I read the Regional Resiliency Action Plan put out by Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council; I found some of the pieces in it very relevant to the City.

I also read through the 2022 annual comprehensive financial report of the City of Gulfport. I think everyone should look at it.

I’d like to correct the dais about this incident at the volunteer luncheon. It has been brought to my attention through a video sent to me that a constituent was not belligerent or aggressive, just persistent.

I want to thank all the Gulfport residents who have attended the past council meetings. They have been well-attended meetings. I’d also like to apologize for not attending the fire ops 101, but I do plan on doing it next year.

Planning and Zoning

I called eight of the nine applicants for the alternate position on planning and zoning, spoke

to seven and asked them three questions:

Why? As an alternate, would you attend all meetings even if you’re not needed? Was this decision to apply by your own volition?

I did support Thomas “Tommy” Bixler. I pushed for pay and benefit increase for police and fire, and pushed for the authorization of the city manager to purchase city owned cell phones for city council members if they chose to opt in.

In Other News

I know this is not city business, but I would like to thank all of the residents of the City of Gulfport for attending Rachel McQuillan cancer benefit at O’Maddy’s and Michael Richardson’s Brain Cancer Bash at Tiki’s on the Shore.

Contact Ian O’Hara

If you have any questions or quandaries, you can reach me on my cell (727-851-8310) or at the office (727-866-7355). You can also email iohara@mygulfport.us.

Sincerely, you neighbor and councilman,

Ian O’Hara

“Becoming fearless isn’t the point, that’s impossible! It’s learning how to control your fear and how to be free from it.” -Victor Hugo.

