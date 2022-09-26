Gulfport

City Facilities: Closed at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27

Stetson: Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 27-29)

No in-person classes or events. Updates: Stetson College of Law’s website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages.

St. Pete

Bay Pines VA: Sept. 26-29, possibly longer

This includes in-person appointments, procedures, and emergencies. The North Pinellas and St. Pete clinics will also close Sept. 28-29.

City of St. Petersburg City Offices: Sept.27-28

City of St. Petersburg Sanitation: Recycling pickup ends Sept. 27 at noon.

Sanitation phone lines open Tuesday, Sept. 27 for special pickup only.

Garbage pickup will take place on Tuesday. Sept 27.

Brush sites will accept yard waste Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Eckerd College: Sept. 26, 5 p.m. –Until Further Notice

Looper Bus Service: Wednesday, Sept. 28-Until Further Notice

Serve ends at the end of the day on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a projected closure on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The service will reopen when officials deem it safe to operate the bus.

Pinellas County Closures

All County offices: Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Until Further Notice

All Schools and Athletics: Through Friday, Sept. 30

PSTA Service: Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Until Further Notice

PSTA could close the service earlier if sustained winds greater than 40 mph arrive before Wednesday.

The service cancellation includes every bus route, PSTA Access, the Jolley Trolley, and Looper. PSTA is trying to find free transit for those who need to get to designated shelters.