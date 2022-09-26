Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too.

What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?

It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all the barrier islands, from Dunedin to Pass-a-Grille, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27). Specifically, that includes Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Clearwater, Dunedin Causeway/ Honeymoon Island, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde, and Treasure Island.

Who can get on Pinellas beaches after 7 a.m. Sept. 27?

Beach residents, beach property owners, beach business owners, beach employees, and contractors. Sheriff’s deputies will ask for identification and may ask for re-entry permits, where applicable. Beach property owners, beach business owners, beach employees, and contractors with legitimate reason to be on a Pinellas beach must be able to prove they have business on the beach. That can include vehicle registration, property tax bill, utility bill, or proof of employment (such as a pay stub, work ID, or a uniform).

When can people get back on Pinellas beaches?

After any threats from Hurricane Ian passes. Pinellas County Emergency Management will issue an update when these restrictions change or ease.

What Pinellas beaches have more information about the evacuation and closure?

Indian Rocks Beach City Hall will close at noon on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

St. Pete Beach will close its sanitary sewer system. According to a news release from St. Pete Beach, “this means that anyone who does not evacuate should not use any water on their property. Should one use the plumbing on their property, it would stay in the lateral lines on site and eventually cause a back up. This service is being turned off in order to avoid any extensive damage to the system from fresh water contamination.”

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat