Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson issued another update at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. In it, he spoke about shelters and who should use them. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for evacuation zones A-C; zone A was ordered to evacuate earlier this evening, while the evacuation order goes into effect for evacuation zones B and C tomorrow (Sept. 27) morning.
“The best choice is to seek shelter with friends, family, or a host home,” Mayor Henderson said. “Public shelters should be a shelter of last resort. While they are safe places to be in a storm, space and comforts are limited. Pack your essentials, but pack light because it is possible you may only have a space that measures 5 feet by 2 feet. Remember, a public shelter is not a cruise ship. It is a life boat with the mission to save lives.”
Gibbs High School (pet-friendly)
850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg
James B. Sanderlin IB World School
2350 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg
SPC Midtown
1300 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg
Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary
1200 37th St. S., St. Petersburg
John Hopkins Middle (special needs)
701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg
Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat