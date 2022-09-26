Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson issued another update at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. In it, he spoke about shelters and who should use them. Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for evacuation zones A-C; zone A was ordered to evacuate earlier this evening, while the evacuation order goes into effect for evacuation zones B and C tomorrow (Sept. 27) morning.

“The best choice is to seek shelter with friends, family, or a host home,” Mayor Henderson said. “Public shelters should be a shelter of last resort. While they are safe places to be in a storm, space and comforts are limited. Pack your essentials, but pack light because it is possible you may only have a space that measures 5 feet by 2 feet. Remember, a public shelter is not a cruise ship. It is a life boat with the mission to save lives.”

In his update, Henderson included a list of shelters closest to Gulfport.

Gibbs High School (pet-friendly)

850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

James B. Sanderlin IB World School

2350 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg

SPC Midtown

1300 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg

Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary

1200 37th St. S., St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle (special needs)

701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg