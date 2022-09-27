PSTA announced that they would stop regular bus service in Pinellas at 7 p.m. this evening (Sept. 27).

While the regular scheduled service will stop because of hurricane-related concerns, the transit authority will still help with evacuations until Pinellas begins seeing sustained winds of 40 MPH.

This suspension of service also includes PSTA Access and the Jolley Trolley.

PSTA will not operate tomorrow (Sept. 28).

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat