Ian Update #14: PSTA Stops Bus Service in Pinellas at 7 p.m.

PSTA will stop all regular service tonight (Sept. 27) at 7 p.m.
PSTA announced that they would stop regular bus service in Pinellas at 7 p.m. this evening (Sept. 27).

While the regular scheduled service will stop because of hurricane-related concerns, the transit authority will still help with evacuations until Pinellas begins seeing sustained winds of 40 MPH.

This suspension of service also includes PSTA Access and the Jolley Trolley.

PSTA will not operate tomorrow (Sept. 28).

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat

Both Pinellas County and The Gabber newspaper encourage residents and visitors to get their forecast updates at the National Hurricane Center, which releases updated forecasts and advisories at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m.
Looking to prepare for Hurricane Ian? Read these preparedness tips for anyone in Pinellas County. Need sandbags? The Gabber’s keeping a running list of how and where to get free sandbags in Gulfport, surrounding areas, and Pinellas beaches.

