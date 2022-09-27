Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update

Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so.

That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately.

“Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the event of an emergency,” Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson said in his 5 p.m. address on Sept. 27, adding “evacuating is for your own safety.”

The City of Gulfport has closed its facilities, including City Hall, its library, the Casino, rec center, senior center, marina, and community development (just in case you thought hey, now’s a great time to pull a permit) are all closed until the dangers posed by Hurricane Ian passes. Additionally, the City has closed Williams Pier. Gulfport’s sanitation department has also closed; please bring your trash cans off the alleys and streets.

Anyone with special needs who has asked the City to help them evacuated has received help.

The City of Gulfport has also closed its self-service sandbag location at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center having provided enough sand and bags for 17,000 sandbags in the past few days.

The City’s call center remains open until 8 p.m. this evening (Sept. 27) and will reopen in the morning (Sept. 28) at 8 a.m.

After the storm, if you see a downed power line or other safety issue, the City of Gulfport asks that you call 911 immediately. As a reminder, don’t touch power lines or anything they touch, and don’t let anyone else touch those things, either.

Power outages will likely come to Gulfport; the question is when and for how long. Report outages in one of three ways: text OUT to 57801, report it online (be advised, Duke wants you to have your account number handy to do this, so get it now, while you can), or call Duke at 800-228-8485 . j

The City of Gulfport’s Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Call 727-893-1000 and you will speak with a live person. Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat