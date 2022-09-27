Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed.

That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try.

After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will allow restricted re-entry for some.

After the storm, if you see a downed power line or other safety issue, the City of Gulfport asks that you call 911 immediately. As a reminder, don’t touch power lines or anything they touch, and don’t let anyone else touch those things, either.

Power outages will likely come to Gulfport; the question is when and for how long. Report outages in one of three ways: text OUT to 57801, report it online (be advised, Duke wants you to have your account number handy to do this, so get it now, while you can), or call Duke at 800-228-8485

The City of Gulfport’s Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Call 727-893-1000 and you will speak with a live person. Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat