With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place.

This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed.

In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National Hurricane Center advised that its forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to make landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Ian brings with him 155 mph winds and 937 mb central pressure. The storm is moving north northeast at 9 mph. Forecasters say the eye of Ian is 80 miles south southwest of Punta Gorda Florida.

The whole of Tampa Bay and Pinellas County remains under a hurricane warning, and forecasters at NHC say to expect storm surge from the mouth of the Suwannee River, at Cedar Key, to the Dry Tortugas, with 12-16 foot storm surge between Englewood, in Sarasota, and Bonita Beach, just north of Naples.

After the storm, if you see a downed power line or other safety issue, the City of Gulfport asks that you call 911 immediately. As a reminder, don’t touch power lines or anything they touch, and don’t let anyone else touch those things, either.

Power outages will likely come to Gulfport; the question is when and for how long. Report outages in one of three ways: text OUT to 57801, report it online (be advised, Duke wants you to have your account number handy to do this, so get it now, while you can), or call Duke at 800-228-8485

The City of Gulfport’s Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Call 727-893-1000 and you will speak with a live person. Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat