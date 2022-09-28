In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
The City of Gulfport’s Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Call 727-893-1000 and you will speak with a live person. Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat