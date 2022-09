In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Power outages will likely come to Gulfport; the question is when and for how long. Report outages in one of three ways: text OUT to 57801, report it online (be advised, Duke wants you to have your account number handy to do this, so get it now, while you can), or call Duke at 800-228-8485

The City of Gulfport’s Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until further notice. Call 727-893-1000 and you will speak with a live person. Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat