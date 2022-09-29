Ian Update #22: Gulfport Yard, Trash Pickup

Gulfportians who expected trash pickup today (Sept. 29) didn’t get it – but through no failing of the City of Gulfport.

According to Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s Public Works Director, Pinellas County Solid Waste did not open today.

The facility, which includes a waste-to-energy facility that converts garbage to clean energy, will reopen tomorrow.

Public Works employees instead turned their focus to clearing street and brush removal.

What does that mean for your garbage collection in Gulfport?

If your collection day was supposed to be today (Thursday), Gulfport sanitation workers will collect it tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 30).

Once City workers finish that route, they will immediately start collecting Friday’s route. If they don’t complete Friday’s route, they will continue on Saturday Oct. 1, Nicholls told The Gabber.

As for downed branches and debris?

“We will continue until the streets are clear. It’s going to take us a few weeks.”

The City will resume its normal trash collection schedule on Monday, Oct. 3.