As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:

Gulfport

Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to do so as long as necessary. The City of Gulfport has waived all feeAnyone who did not get their trash collected this week and needs a pickup before their regular scheduled day next week can call 727-893-1089.

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Rocks asks residents and businesses to separate yard waste from other types of trash. The City will collect the yard waste as soon as possible.

Also, residents and businesses who have sandbags: The City of Indian Rocks will not offer any additional sandbags for the 2022 hurricane season, which technically ends Nov. 30. They ask that people store the bags they have safely.

St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach residents can expect trash collection to resume its regular schedule today (Friday, Sept. 30).

A FEMA contractor will arrive on the island next week and start collecting “as soon as possible,” according to a City of St. Pete Beach press release. The City asks residents to set all yard waste by the curb. The yard waste will get turned in to mulch, so residents should not bag the waste.

The contractor will collect the yard waste on the same day as regular collection, starting with the largest piles first. Yard waste set in alleys will not get collected.

In the same press release, the City wrote that the process could take “at least three weeks.”

Residents with questions can call 727-363-9243.

St. Petersburg

City staff will start collecting residential yard debris on Monday, Oct. 3. Staff will collect vegetation only, and ask that residents keep vegetation separate form other garbage, which the City will collect on regularly scheduled pickup days. The City asks residents to place the yard waste at the edge of their property, taking care to not block meters, and to not stack yard waste against trees or garbage cans.

Residents need not call and ask for a special pickup. Crews may not collect the yard waste on the home’s next scheduled date, but the City of St. Petersburg assures residents the yard waste will get collected.

“Expect the process to take time,” St. Pete officials wrote in a press release.

The City also operates five brush sites and has expanded the site hours from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 8.

St. Pet has more information about recovery at stpeterecovers.com.