In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial the City of Gulfport’s main number, 727-893-1000. A real, live person will answer, city officials promise. The City will operate the call center from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and advises residents to get updated information at mygulfport.us/stormevent.

Pinellas County opened the Pinellas County Information Center today (Sept. 24); the call center will operate from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and operators can answer questions about hurricane preparation. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat