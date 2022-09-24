Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

A chart showing Tropical Storm Ian's wind speed probabilities for Florida
As Tropical Storm Ian oh-so-slowly closes in on Florida, Tampa Bay cities start to make preparations.
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial the City of Gulfport’s main number, 727-893-1000. A real, live person will answer, city officials promise. The City will operate the call center from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and advises residents to get updated information at mygulfport.us/stormevent.

Pinellas County opened the Pinellas County Information Center today (Sept. 24); the call center will operate from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and operators can answer questions about hurricane preparation. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat

Both Pinellas County and The Gabber newspaper encourage residents and visitors to get their forecast updates at the National Hurricane Center, which releases updated forecasts and advisories at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m.
Looking to prepare for TS Ian? Read these preparedness tips for anyone in Pinellas County. Need sandbags? The Gabber’s keeping a running list of how and where to get free sandbags in your in Gulfport, surrounding areas, and Pinellas beaches (we update that list as more cities make the decision to open sandbag centers.)

by Cathy Salustri

