Overnight, Tropical Storm Ian Strengthened into Hurricane Ian, and the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas as far north as the Anclote River.

Additionally, all of Tampa Bay and the Gulf Beaches south of the Anclote River are now under a storm surge watch.

NHC announced the storm’s upgrade with its 5 a.m. advisory on Sept. 26.

According to the NHC, a hurricane watch means “that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.”

A storm surge watch “means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours,” the NHC also explained in its 5 a.m. advisory.

On Sept. 25, Pinellas County emergency management officials asked tourists to make plans to leave as soon as possible. The County has also opened some shelters, including two special needs shelters, and closed schools Tuesday and Wednesday. The County will have a press conference to announce what other steps its taking at 10 a.m. today (Sept. 26).

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat