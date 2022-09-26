If you live on the beaches or the parts of Gulfport closest to the water, Pinellas County has issued a voluntary evacuation.

This voluntary order includes everything in Flood Zone A, which includes all the beaches.

Much of South Pasadena, some of St. Pete, and the parts of Gulfport closest to the water (with the exception of almost all of 53rd Street South) also fall in Zone A.

This is not a mandatory evacuation.

Find your Flood Zone with this interactive map.

More Hurricane Ian preparation information

Pinellas County shelter information including which shelters the County has already opened.

Pinellas County pet-friendly shelter information, including what you must know about bringing your pet to a shelter.

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat