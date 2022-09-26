Ian Update #8: Voluntary Evacuation for Pinellas Beaches, Some of Gulfport

a flood zone map of Gulfport
Pinellas County has issued a voluntary evacuation order for Flood Zone A, which includes all Pinellas Beaches, much of South Pasadena, and some of Gulfport.
Pinellas County

If you live on the beaches or the parts of Gulfport closest to the water, Pinellas County has issued a voluntary evacuation.

This voluntary order includes everything in Flood Zone A, which includes all the beaches.

Much of South Pasadena, some of St. Pete, and the parts of Gulfport closest to the water (with the exception of almost all of 53rd Street South) also fall in Zone A.

This is not a mandatory evacuation.

Find your Flood Zone with this interactive map.

More Hurricane Ian preparation information

Pinellas County shelter information including which shelters the County has already opened.

Pinellas County pet-friendly shelter information, including what you must know about bringing your pet to a shelter.

Pinellas County continues to operate its County Information Center. Reach the CIC at 727-464-4333. Hearing impaired accessibility: bit.ly/PinellasChat

Both Pinellas County and The Gabber newspaper encourage residents and visitors to get their forecast updates at the National Hurricane Center, which releases updated forecasts and advisories at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m.
Looking to prepare for TS Ian? Read these preparedness tips for anyone in Pinellas County. Need sandbags? The Gabber’s keeping a running list of how and where to get free sandbags in Gulfport, surrounding areas, and Pinellas beaches (we update that list as more cities make the decision to open sandbag centers.)

by Cathy Salustri

