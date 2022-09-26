Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days.

All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27

In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his staff is doing everything they can to ensure that, should Hurricane Ian impact Gulfport, loose garbage and yard waste won’t pose further problems.

Gulfport residents can expect regular trash pickup Tuesday, Nicholls said, but brush pickup (typically scheduled for Wednesdays) will only happen if the weather allows. Nicholls asks residents to avoid setting out any bulk waste (special pickups) until after Hurricane Ian has passed Gulfport.

Here’s the highlights of Gulfport’s readiness for Hurricane Ian

Stormwater Readiness

The areas south of 28th Avenue South in Gulfport, along the water, and in the marina area may have the highest water. In light of that, the City’s Public Works staff has checked the system to make sure there’s nothing blocking stormwater from entering it.

“We go out and check all of our inlets (where stormwater would go into the storm sewers) and make sure everything’s clear,” Gulfport’s Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said. “They’re also tightening up the lift stations. Our lift station project is complete, and they’re doing the best they can to prevent water from getting in there, too, if we have a high storm surge.”

Sandbags

Gulfport has a self-service sandbag station at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th St. S., in operation from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Call Center

Gulfport has an information call center, staffed with real people, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 727-893-1000

Special Needs Shelters

Gulfport residents who need a ride to a safe location can get one; call the City’s information call center at 727-893-100 to sign up for transportation.