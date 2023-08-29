The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Idalia Update #15: Pinellas Shelters Open

by Cathy Salustri

An evacuation map for lower Pinellas County
Some Pinellas shelters opened this morning (Aug. 29) at 7 a.m.
Pinellas County Emergency Management

As Pinellas County remains under Zone A evacuation orders, Pinellas has opened the following hurricane shelters:

South Pinellas Shelters Open (St. Pete, Gulfport, and surrounding beaches and communities)

Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg

*Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

**John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, 701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg

New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St. N., St. Petersburg

Central Pinellas Shelters Open (Pinellas Park, Largo, parts of Clearwater, and surrounding areas)

*Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., Largo

Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St. N., Lealman

North Pinellas Shelters Open (Dunedin, Palm Harbor, and surrounding areas)

Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bentley Dr., Palm Harbor

**Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin

Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor

***Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor

* accepts pets
** special needs shelter
***special needs and pets

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. •  Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

