Idalia Update #15: Pinellas Shelters Open

As Pinellas County remains under Zone A evacuation orders, Pinellas has opened the following hurricane shelters:
South Pinellas Shelters Open (St. Pete, Gulfport, and surrounding beaches and communities)
Campbell Park Elementary School, 1051 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
*Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg
**John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, 701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg
New Heights Elementary School, 3901 37th St. N., St. Petersburg
Central Pinellas Shelters Open (Pinellas Park, Largo, parts of Clearwater, and surrounding areas)
*Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., Largo
Lealman Innovation Academy, 4900 28th St. N., Lealman
North Pinellas Shelters Open (Dunedin, Palm Harbor, and surrounding areas)
Carwise Middle School, 3301 Bentley Dr., Palm Harbor
**Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
Palm Harbor Middle School, 1800 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor
***Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor
* accepts pets
** special needs shelter
***special needs and pets
Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. • Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.