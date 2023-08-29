Idalia Update #16: Gulfport, Florida Mayor Update [VIDEO]

Gulfport, Florida Mayor Sam Henderson addressed Gulfport residents and businesses the morning of Aug. 29. The mayor talked about evacuation (Zone A and mobile homes), shelter information, and other Idalia prep information.

The City of Gulfport will have sandbags available until supplies run out or until weather makes keeping the statins open unsafe.

The City of Gulfport Call Center will stay open until until 8 p.m. Aug. 29. Call 727-893-1000

In his Gulfport Idalia update, Mayor Henderson reminded people that public shelters “are not your first or best option.”

Watch Mayor Henderson’s entire message:

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. • Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.