Idalia Update #16: Gulfport, Florida Mayor Update [VIDEO]

by Cathy Salustri

a red-headed man in a blue ball cap and blue polo shirt
Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson addressed residents and businesses via YouTube on Tuesday, Aug. 29, with Gulfport, Florida Idalia updates — and what they mean for Gulfport residents.
City of Gulfport

Gulfport, Florida Mayor Sam Henderson addressed Gulfport residents and businesses the morning of Aug. 29. The mayor talked about evacuation (Zone A and mobile homes), shelter information, and other Idalia prep information.

The City of Gulfport will have sandbags available until supplies run out or until weather makes keeping the statins open unsafe.
The City of Gulfport Call Center will stay open until until 8 p.m. Aug. 29. Call 727-893-1000.
In his Gulfport Idalia update, Mayor Henderson reminded people that public shelters “are not your first or best option.”
Watch Mayor Henderson’s entire message:

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. •  Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

