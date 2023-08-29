The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Idalia Update #17: Tampa Bay Beaches Evacuation Q&A

by Cathy Salustri

a map showing the predicated arrival time of Hurricane Idalia along Florida's Gulf Coast Tampa Bay beaches evacuation
Tampa Bay beaches evacuation information for businesses and tourists.
National Hurricane Center

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce released a list of Hurricane Idalia evacuation questions and answers for businesses along the barrier islands and in Zone A on the mainland. The Gabber Newspaper has reprinted the release in its entirety, with slight modifications for style and readability.

Do I have to close my business today?
You must prepare your business and be evacuated by today (Aug. 29). Please lead by example and think of your staff in this stressful time.

When will they lift the bridges?
We do not lift the bridges. If officials decide to close the bridges (meaning no access back to the beaches after a certain time),  officials will communicate this. Nevertheless, be smart and be safe.

Will our guests, customers and staff be able to come to the beach?
After the storm passes and officials give an “all clear” from Tampa Bay officials. In the case of limited access only to beach communities, you may have to show your re-entry pass.

Where should I send my guests?
Give them evacuation shelter information; Expedia has advice on traveling during a natural disaster.  Make sure you suggest a Zone or area outside of evacuation Zone B (in case this worsens).

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. •  Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

by Cathy Salustri

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad