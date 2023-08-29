Idalia Update #17: Tampa Bay Beaches Evacuation Q&A

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce released a list of Hurricane Idalia evacuation questions and answers for businesses along the barrier islands and in Zone A on the mainland. The Gabber Newspaper has reprinted the release in its entirety, with slight modifications for style and readability.

You must prepare your business and be evacuated by today (Aug. 29). Please lead by example and think of your staff in this stressful time.

When will they lift the bridges?

We do not lift the bridges. If officials decide to close the bridges (meaning no access back to the beaches after a certain time), officials will communicate this. Nevertheless, be smart and be safe.

Will our guests, customers and staff be able to come to the beach?

After the storm passes and officials give an “all clear” from Tampa Bay officials. In the case of limited access only to beach communities, you may have to show your re-entry pass.

Where should I send my guests?

Give them evacuation shelter information; Expedia has advice on traveling during a natural disaster. Make sure you suggest a Zone or area outside of evacuation Zone B (in case this worsens).