Idalia Update #18: St. Pete Beach Storm Surge Starts

St. Pete Beach started to see storm surge flooding from Idalia around noon Aug. 29.

“We are starting to see water rise over seawalls and street flooding in St. Pete Beach,” Sarah Laracuente, the Public Information Officer on St. Pete Beach wrote in a press release. St. Pete Beach will likely have between 4-7 feet of storm surge, according to USGS models.

All of St. Pete Beach is a Zone A evacuation zone, which is under mandatory evacuation. All Pinellas barrier islands fall under this category. Easy way to tell: If your address has “beach” or “island” in its name, you must evacuate ASAP.

Pinellas County Emergency Management suggests all evacuees evacuate to Zone C or higher.