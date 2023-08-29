The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Idalia Update #18: St. Pete Beach Storm Surge Starts

by Cathy Salustri

a photo of storm surge on an intersection of St. Pete Beach in advance of Hurricane Idalia
St. Pete Beach storm surge has begun, city officials report.
Jennifer McMahon/City of St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach started to see storm surge flooding from Idalia around noon Aug. 29.

“We are starting to see water rise over seawalls and street flooding in St. Pete Beach,” Sarah Laracuente, the Public Information Officer on St. Pete Beach wrote in a press release. St. Pete Beach will likely have between 4-7 feet of storm surge, according to USGS models.

All of St. Pete Beach is a Zone A evacuation zone, which is under mandatory evacuation. All Pinellas barrier islands fall under this category. Easy way to tell: If your address has “beach” or “island” in its name, you must evacuate ASAP.

Pinellas County Emergency Management suggests all evacuees evacuate to Zone C or higher.

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. •  Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

