Idalia Update #19: Gulfport, Florida Storm Surge Begins

As Hurricane Idalia approaches the Gulf coast of Florida, Gulfport began to see storm surge along its waterfront Shore Boulevard South.

Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls told The Gabber Newspaper the saltwater flooding in this photo came not over the sea wall or up over the beach — that will likely happen later today (Aug. 29) — but up through the storm sewers. The reason?

“King Tide,” Nicholls simply said.

A king tide, according to NOAA, is “a non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides. Tides are long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is ‘pulled; back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun as these bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits. Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the moon is at its perigee, or during specific seasons around the country.”

Right now, there’s a full moon and high tide, which can account for the King Tide. It’s also a Blue Moon, meaning the second full moon in a calendar month.

