Idalia Update #22: Images of Flooding in Gulfport, Florida

by Cathy Salustri

Photo shows long-duration storm surge flooding in Gulfport, Florida — O'Maddy's restaurant in the background.
The long-duration storm surge flooding in Gulfport, Florida, has washed over the lower part of Beach Boulevard South and all of Shore Boulevard South. With another high tide later this morning, Gulfportians wonder what to expect next.
Although the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s winds have moved north, Gulfport, Florida continues to see what officials call long-duration storm surge. Downtown and the Marina District remained largely flooded, although some Marina District residents told The Gabber Newspaper no water breached their homes. Other people — and downtown businesses — weren’t as lucky.

Officials implore people to stay out of the floodwaters, citing possible fecal coliform from flooded boats. Local boat captains note that there could be fuel in the water as well.

