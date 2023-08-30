Idalia Update #22: Images of Flooding in Gulfport, Florida

Although the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s winds have moved north, Gulfport, Florida continues to see what officials call long-duration storm surge. Downtown and the Marina District remained largely flooded, although some Marina District residents told The Gabber Newspaper no water breached their homes. Other people — and downtown businesses — weren’t as lucky.

Officials implore people to stay out of the floodwaters, citing possible fecal coliform from flooded boats. Local boat captains note that there could be fuel in the water as well.

