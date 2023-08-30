Idalia Update #26: St. Pete Beach Sewer Outage

Right now, a St. Pete Beach sewer outage means officials want people in part of St. Pete Beach to not flush their toilets — or use the sewers in any way.

Lift Station 15, at 650 59th Ave., lost power. That means it’s unable to move sewage to the County water reclamation facility.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we urge residents on 59th Avenue to refrain from using the sanitary system for any purpose,” St. Pete Beach officials wrote in a press release. “There is a possibility of the sanitary system experiencing backup over the next few hours, which could impact homes in the area.”

This means no laundry, washing dishes, showering, or flushing toilets. Irrigation will not impact the sanitary sewer, although that’s likely the least of anyone’s concerns today.

St. Pete Beach officials also ask all residents to “minimize [the] use of the facilities at this time. This will help to mitigate additional strain on the pump stations during the current weather conditions.”

