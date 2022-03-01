Illegal Entry at Gulfport Elementary School

Gulfport Police are investigating whether a man illegally entered Gulfport Montessori Elementary School (at 52nd Street and 20th Avenue South) last month. Police say school surveillance cameras captured footage of a man jumping the fence around the school last month.

According to police, the school’s intrusion alarm sounded at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 13. Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the case remains under investigation with both law enforcement and the school district; both agencies want to know if the man entered a building.