Filmed in Dunedin ‘A Taste of Love’ Premieres This Week

The Hallmark channel is bringing the filmed-in-Dunedin A Taste Of Love to the Dunedin International Film Festival. On Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. the romantic comedy, A Taste Of Love, debuts on the Hallmark channel. The movie shot for three weeks, mostly in Dunedin. Viewers can see areas such as Sea Sea Riders, the Fenway Hotel, and Wild Iris Café. Along with this, people will recognize Clearwater Beach, Edgewater Park, and the Pinellas Trail.

The movie tells the story of a young TV host showcasing food in a big city in the South. Her culinary skills get her to the top of her career, but when she goes back home to Tampa Bay, she has to return to her roots. According to a release from the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission, “she reconnects with her family, rediscovers her passion for food and finds unexpected happiness from a past relationship.”

Why Pinellas and Dunedin for A Taste of Love?

Todd Yonteck, Michael E. Brown, and Conrad De La Torres III are members of Digital Caviar Film, a Tampa-based company. The trio chose the area for, “the beauty of the area, the friendly work environment, and the talented crew in Pinellas County.” Scenes from the film will highlight the beauty of the area as well as some of the beloved local businesses and restaurants.

“We are excited to see our destination featured in this wonderful project,” said St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commissioner Lisa Dozois. “It was great to work with the Digital Caviar Film, who is invested in the Tampa Bay region. In addition to spotlighting the Dunedin community and surrounding areas, the project provided jobs and generated true economic impact for our local residents.”

The cast features several well known actors and actresses. Erin Cahill, a popular Hallmark star, leads the film. She’s starred in multiple Hallmark movies, but is most well known as her roles as Jen Scotts in Power Rangers Time Force and Heather in How I Met Your Mother.

Martin Kove, who plays the other lead role. Audiences know him as Sensei Kreese in Karate Kid and Cobra Kai. His son, Jesse Kove shares the screen with him.

Dunedin International Film Festival

The Dunedin International Film Festival will host a discussion with Martin and Jesse Kove with actor Tony Senzamici on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at HOB Brewing Company in Dunedin. Attendees will see an advance screening of the film. On Feb. 3, tickets are available for a meet and greet with some of the cast from 2-3 p.m. at Sea Sea Riders, followed by a “Making of the Movie” panel discussion from 4:30-5:45 p.m. at HOB. The festival runs from Feb. 1-4. For information on screenings, workshops, panels, tickets, and actor appearances, visit dunedinfilmfestival.org.