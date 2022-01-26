In Memory: Gabber Reporter Helen Simon

Helen Simon answered a call for a council reporter at The Gabber, but she became much more than that. Her range of interests brought us great stories – from animal rescues to real estate glow ups and so much in between. She was a sharp journalist, a true professional who always had a surprising anecdote and a dry wit that made working with her fun. Honestly, she was a force. I admired her intellect, her passion for life, her love for animals and especially for her family. I’m so sorry to hear about her passing – she was truly one-of-a-kind and I think the world is a little less bright without her in it.