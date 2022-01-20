In Memory of Stone Handy

We are extremely saddened to hear of Stone Handy’s passing.

We were fortunate enough to meet Stone a number of years ago at an open mic night at Mangias. We very quickly became friends and Stone welcomed us into his life, as we welcomed him into our lives.

We had a lot of wonderful times together during our trips to Gulfport. We were thrilled when Stone came to visit us in Truro, Nova Scotia in 2017. We were very proud to show him our hometown and we had a blast together.

Unfortunately due to health issues, followed by the pandemic, we never got to see each other again. But, we did stay in contact by telephone.

To Stone’s son Jerry and all his Gulfportian friends, many of whom we had the pleasure of meeting, our deepest condolences.

Stone, we love you. We will miss your friendship. Goodbye for now, until we meet again, when we will be, in your words, “sittin’ on the back porch talkin shit.”

Love, Peggy and Spud, Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada