In St. Pete, a Green Light for Green Day Fans

Three youthful friends are bored with suburbia and dealing with their teenage anger and angst. One friend goes off to fight in a war. He gets injured and falls in love with a nurse. Another friend travels the country, gets hooked on drugs and has his heart broken while trying to find himself. The third friend spends most of his days and nights on a couch hitting a bong and anguishing over getting his girlfriend pregnant.

This is the story written by Billy Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer that strings the songs from the punk band Green Day’s Grammy-winning album, “American Idiot”, into the theatrical musical of the same title.

On opening night, I found it difficult to follow the story, perhaps because the story’s main purpose is to showcase the songs from a popular album by a popular band. That story structure would pose a challenge to any theater company.

Nevertheless, the whole cast put their heart and soul into the production at American Stage. From the beginning of the evening, the ensemble had the energy of a full-throttle, high-paced adrenaline rush. They were sharp and on their toes, even when technical issues arose.

This is a production for Green Day fans.

At the start of opening night, the first instrument played, an electric guitar, was silent for the first few moments. The guitarist played on, and the ensemble sang soon after; power to the instrument was restored, and the audience could hear the full impact of the music. A glitchy start to the evening, and later in the performance, there were multiple microphone issues from both body and handheld mics – yet the performers continued giving their all. Bravo to this youthful cast for serving the story, the production, and the audience well. Their professionalism in the face of technical challenges shone through.

Scott Cooper’s detailed set give the appearance of a concrete jungle where the audience moves through the scaffolding and simulated steam past the graffiti-lined walls to arrive at their seats, perfectly setting the tone of this punk rock world.

Jordan Jeffers’ amazing costumes greatly enhance the story. Most notable: the neon lights in the shape of a cross on the back of St. Jimmy’s vest and, the best costume, a glittering deep purple-sequenced suit and jet-black, Ken-doll wig of Favorite Son. (fantastically performed by Arron Castle). These costumes popped with life.

This is a production for Green Day fans. I saw a gentleman in the audience, eyes closed, bobbing his head, and mouthing the words to every song. The production moved him. The songs and the story of American Stage’s “American Idiot” carry the tone of anger and anxiety of youth from beginning to end, with little else in between. While that may be great and cathartic to listen to from a popular punk album, sitting in a theater for 90-plus minutes without intermission with the energy of anger and angst relentlessly projected towards me as a loosely threaded musical made me bored, irritated, and uninvested.

Still, even with the deficits of the story and technical elements, I sincerely applaud the performers for investing their wholehearted talent, passion, and commitment in this production.

Green Day’s American Idiot American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 7: Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $45. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.