Feel the Power: ‘Indecent’ at American Stage

Indecent at American Stage runs through Oct. 29.

In 2017, a production at American Stage made my husband and I turn to each other in wonder, agog at what a perfect piece of theater we’d just witnessed. That was The Royale, a boxing drama directed with breathtaking precision by Lisa Powers Tricomi. It’s still regarded by many as the best show the company has ever done.

Six years later, there’s competition for that legendary status. On Oct. 6, the theater opened its 2023-24 season with Paula Vogel’s Indecent, the first directed for the company by its new(ish) producing artistic director, Helen R. Murray. Afterwards, I overheard a gentleman in the elevator say, “That’s the best thing I’ve ever seen here.”

I’m inclined to agree.

Indecent’s History of Censorship and Homophobia

Indecent is a true story of censorship and homophobia and a paean to the power of theater. It’s both achingly relevant and a showcase for directorial virtuosity, a challenge that Murray meets with elan.

The subject is the controversy that surrounded God of Vengeance, a play written in Yiddish in 1906 by Sholom Asch. The story of a Jewish brothel owner’s daughter who falls in love with a prostitute, it was a hit in Europe and enjoyed a successful run in Greenwich Village. But when an English translation of the play reached Broadway in 1923, its cast and crew were arrested for obscenity. It wasn’t the prostitution that most bothered the authorities (including the rabbi who called the cops on the show). It was the lesbianism — even though the producers erased a key scene of the two women kissing in the rain.

That scene is a key marker in Indecent. We see it performed in many incarnations, beginning with the writers’ salon in Poland where Asch introduces it to his mentors. They are outraged by the content, but one man, Lemml — a tailor invited to attend the reading by his uncle — finds it profoundly moving and eventually becomes Asch’s stage manager.

Lemml (in a heart-rending performance by Michael Raver) acts as the narrator of Indecent. As the lights rise on Jonathan Dahm Robinson’s spartan but highly versatile set (gorgeously lit by David Arterberry), he tells us we’re going to hear about “the play that changed my life.” The bodies splayed out around him on the stage rise into the light, shake off the dust (or is that ash?), and the action begins.

St. Pete’s oldest professional theater company is in good hands.

Raver is the only actor in the seven-member cast who plays one role. The rest — Cynthia Beckert, Emma Friedman, Cody Taylor, Eric Olson, Josephine Phoenix, and Mykail Cooley — play multiple roles in multiple accents. Complicating matters a bit: When we hear the actors speaking English, they’re actually conversing in Yiddish.

But not to worry. The actors are supremely skilled at establishing the distinctions among their characters (with help from canny costume designs by Debra Kim Sivigny). The captions projected above the stage at the start of each scene keep track not just of language but of year and location.

Vogel, a Pulitzer Prize-winner for How I Learned to Drive, doesn’t only cover the triumphs and trials of Vengeance in the 1920s. She also follows the agonizing journey of Asch as he despairs at the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe; the determination of Lemml to keep the play alive in its original form, rainy lesbian kiss and all, even during Nazi occupation; and Asch’s life in Connecticut in the 1950s, when he was “invited” to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

No Absence of Joy

Even though the play deals in serious subjects, there is no absence of joy. An onstage Klezmer trio — Samuel Perlman on violin, Melody Allegra Berger on accordion, and Julia Williams on accordion — weaves in and out of the action, in costume and in character, and the actors sing and dance. And because of their deep connection with the material, they earn the kind of deeply felt emotion from the audience — laughter as well as tears — that can only come from our connection with the lives onstage.

This is an expertly staged piece of theater, one with every detail thought through. Even the set changes are elegantly choreographed. If this is the quality of work we can expect from Murray and American Stage in the future, I’d say St. Pete’s oldest professional theater company is in good hands.

See Indecent at American Stage

Indecent American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 29: Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $53-$55. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

