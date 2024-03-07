Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson: Why I’m NPA

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson’s Mayor’s Corner about independent politics, party loyalty, and why he changed his voter registration from “D” to “NPA.”

Independent Politics and Party Loyalty: Why Sam Henderson Is NPA

About three years ago, I changed my voter registration status for the first time since I became eligible to vote in 1989, my senior year of high school. Making that change felt good, like setting down cumbersome baggage I’d been carrying for too long. I replaced the “D” on my voter registration card with “NPA”. In Florida, NPA stands for “No Party Affiliation” or what most of us would refer to as Independent.

My values haven’t changed. I still care about the same things I have always cared about, and that list has only expanded with age and experience. Preservation of nature and the environment, social justice and equality, fiscal responsibility, improved and historically/culturally accurate education, accountability in public service, combatting corporate greed, and striving for governance based in integrity, civility, cooperation, and problem solving.

That last one, increasingly hard to come by in today’s political climate, is why I left the party system. There is no home for me in either the Republican or Democratic Party. As musician Darrell Scott would say, “You left me, I didn’t leave you.”

The battle between these groups has moved from the necessary one of vigorously disagreeing over ideology, legislation and where the money is spent to a relationship marred by vicious hostility, hateful rhetoric, dishonesty and just plain ugly behavior. The party struggle is no longer about how best to serve America and her people, about solving the significant looming problems our nation faces, but rather mercilessly beating an opponent at any cost. No one is fixing the leaks in the boat if all our energy is focused on blowing holes in it. We are all the victims of this internal war.

The aggression and toxicity we see in our campaigns, elections and daily governmental actions today make the Bush/Gore contest seem quaint and congenial by comparison. The disregard for decorum and professionalism we are experiencing is akin to seeing people having a road rage brawl at an intersection, while the rest of us — ambulances and school busses included — are stuck in the traffic jam, hoping to get on with our work and our lives.

These contagious tactics have thoroughly bled from the state and federal levels to our local campaigns and elections.

We have allowed, in many ways embraced, all the worst elements of higher-level politics. Our council, school board, and county commission meetings have become rife with personal attacks, threats, disrespectful exchanges, and opinion presented as fact. Many candidates sling mud from catapults, more interested in tearing down a rival than speaking to their own vision and accomplishments. We drag partisan issues from beyond our jurisdiction into our nonpartisan city halls, distracting from the work of keeping our municipalities afloat. We forget that we are neighbors.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Parties ask us for loyalty oaths, whereas we should be asking them to promise good, admirable, and reasonable candidates. Both parties have allowed the extreme fringes of their constituency to dominate the show. Both parties are guilty of propagating endless bickering and prideful inflexibility at the cost of seeing our urgent challenges fester. They tell us to vote for the party, while we are supposed to disregard the quality of the person. They are both responsible for driving a wedge between us. It has grown so abysmal that good people do not want to participate in the process, whether simply speaking up at a meeting or running for office, because it puts a target on their back and potentially places their business or families in harm’s way.

Like you, I have watched the political process and the bar for elected officials deteriorate.

I have worked with many Democrats and Republicans during my 15 years on Gulfport City Council. I have seen the best and, sadly, the worst of both parties. I have voted at every level for people that I was deeply enthusiastic about, and those that I simply saw as the lesser of two evils. What I have learned is that I will always choose the character of the person over the letter on their voter ID card.

This is especially true at the local level. I tell you in truth, many of the people who cemented my departure from party politics are folks I have worked with directly right here in Gulfport and Pinellas County. In fairness, there are many good and dedicated people in office from the top down. I cannot imagine the frustration of that working environment for people who ran because they wanted to make positive changes. My hat is off to those. who keep slogging through the mire because they believe in a better way. I also know and work with plenty of these people, and they are the light that has kept me going politically for the last decade and a half.

Some might say that being an NPA is fence sitting.

I would argue that purple people, the majority of moderates caught in the middle, are corralled between two fences erected to the extreme right and left. They are easy to forget because we don’t hear much from the reasonable middle very often. They aren’t flashy enough for the juicy news bites, and thus are typically drowned out in the noise around them. Meanwhile, NPAs are quietly becoming the fastest-growing demographic in many parts of the U.S., signaling that I am not alone.

I always say that you shouldn’t just show up and complain, so I also have some ideas for solutions. I suggest first and foremost that Florida open its primaries to all voters. At present, NPAs cannot participate until the general election. Secondly, candidates should have a cap on campaign funding — maybe equivalent to $1 per constituent they represent. (For example, about $11,000 in Gulfport and about $320 million for president.) This would level the playing field and curb “buying” elections. I would also suggest abandoning the antiquated Electoral College, and determine elections purely on the popular vote.

Follow The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage in South Pinellas

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

These aren’t new ideas. But most importantly, I think the biggest changes need to come from the electorate.

Hold your candidates to a higher standard. If a candidate cheats, lies, defames, and incites fear and hatred on the campaign trail, why would you expect them to behave differently once they get the job? If you have to be vile to win, you have already lost. If a candidate is in it to push their own agenda, feed their ego, or use their office for personal profit or a stepping stone, call them out.

This means we need to do more homework than just looking at the letter in front of the name —particularly in nonpartisan elections, where partisanship is excluded for the very reason of promoting cooperation. You have surely heard the phrase “there is no such thing as a Republican or Democratic pothole.” Working across the aisle, out of necessity and for the common good, needs a renaissance. Working together as people, not party members, is the only way it works.

So as I sit here completing this letter, a tree-hugging, firearm-owning, equality-minded, community police-supporting, science-loving, sustainable-development advocating, LGBTQ-allying, fiscally conscientious, non-tie wearing, country boy from Appalachia, I wonder: Is there any place for me in this tumultuous political landscape?

I think there is room for all of us. I grew up believing that’s what America is all about.

—Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson

About Council/Commission Corner

The Gabber Newspaper makes space for every elected official in our coverage area to update residents. We allow this on a monthly basis. Any elected official between Pinellas Park and Tierra Verde may take advantage of this. Pinellas County elected officials may also submit columns.

We invite each elected official to write up to 500 words each month to update constituents. We may make exceptions for length, space permitting. While not every elected official takes advantage of this, several do. Any elected official who wants to contribute a council or commission update can send the update to Assistant Editor Cameron Healy at cameron@thegabber.com. Opinions expressed in any of these updates don’t necessarily reflect those of The Gabber Newspaper, advertisers, or staff. Please submit any Council/Commission Corner at least 10 days before the anticipated publication date. For space reasons, we often have to bump these until a future issue. Please consider this when including date-sensitive updates.

We ask that the officials write columns themselves.