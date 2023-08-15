Indian Bistro on St. Pete Beach

In need of a new place for Indian eats? Indian Bistro is a new Indian restaurant on St. Pete Beach. It is the sister restaurant to one of the oldest family-owned Indian restaurants in Clearwater.

The St. Pete Beach location specializes in contemporary Punjabi specialties and traditional Indian dishes. Choose from samosas, biryani, and authentic curry dishes cooked in tandoori ovens.

The Tikka Masala is recommended or anything served with fresh-baked naan. Indian Bistro invites you for lunch or dinner.

Indian Bistro, 4785 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., 727-954-7355 for reservations or 727-656-1846 for delivery, storeordering.com

Business Beat

