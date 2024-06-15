Indian Buffet and Mexican Cuisine at Cantina Chile Verde

As a food writer, I’ve eaten at some interesting places — everything from gas stations and dive bars, to high end restaurants and hotel resorts. But this was a first: An Indian buffet at a Mexican restaurant. I absolutely adore Indian food. I love the spice palate, the versatility of the dishes, and most of all, the vegetarian options.

Housed in a former gas station, Chile Verde is a local Mexican restaurant where they serve authentic cuisine from south of the border. They recently opened a second location, Cantina Chile Verde, on 34th Street South. But this one’s got a twist — it has an Indian buffet.

I have to admit, at first, I was extremely skeptical because I’ve never seen these two cuisines meshed together under one roof. But the Indian buffet offers some great flavors and is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a little spice.

What You’ll Find at Cantina Chile Verde

From the moment you step inside, you’re bombarded with colorful piñatas, sombreros, and tacky, helium-filled avocado balloons. Nothing about the establishment screams Indian food until you pass the massive buffet, beckoning your tastebuds.

The buffet plates aren’t even your standard. They are round, stainless steel plates divided into sections that feel more like dining in a prison instead of a restaurant. However, the buffet itself is smothered in tasty deliciousness. Choose from empanadas and pork verde (the only Mexican items on the whole line), chicken vindaloo, tikka masala, biryani, and more.

Thankful for the different compartments on my plate, I sampled a little of everything. The cauliflower pakora was crisply-breaded and fried to perfection. The raita was flaky and salty, the chutneys superb. The chicken tikka masala was some of the best. The tikka sauce was creamy and laced with just the right amount of spicy tomato, and the chicken vindaloo was juicy and spicy.

Cantina Chile Verde: Vegetarian Options

All of the chicken on the buffet was white meat (a rarity), which I thoroughly enjoyed. Sadly, the buffet lacked the traditional vegetarian options that most Indian buffets offer. The dal tadka was undercooked, but I appreciated the effort and the extra anise flavor.

Unfortunately, there was no paneer on the buffet. Paneer is a firm, Indian cheese (although it’s often compared to cottage cheese, which doesn’t do it justice), and it’s one of my vegetarian go-to’s when I visit an Indian restaurant.

Regardless, the buffet was outstanding and worth every penny of the $23.99 (beer included). And I didn’t even miss the tostadas, burritos, or street tacos off the regular Mexican menu.

Cantina Chile Verde: Mexican Fare

Weekly specials include Taco Tuesday with $2.49 Mexican tacos and house margaritas for only $5.49. You can also enjoy quesadillas on Wednesdays, enchiladas on Thursdays, and steak or chicken flautas on Fridays for $11.99. I’ve only tried the Mexican food at the OG locale. But, if you’re in the mood for some legit Indian flavor, Cantina Chile Verde has you covered.

Cantina Chile Verde, 4775 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 727-289-8197, chileverde34th.com.

