Indian Memorial To Be Unveiled in Indian Shores 

The Town of Indian Shores will unveil a 40-foot wide, $864,000 bronze-and-aluminum statue featuring a Tocobaga Indian family and Florida wildlife under a large arch in memorial of the pre-EuroAmericans who lived in Tampa Bay.

The piece of public art lives at the Pinellas County Tiki Gardens, 19583 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. It’s the design of artist Steve Graff. It will also display a Tocobaga timeline and self-guided video tour.

On Thursday, May 26, the Town will unveil the artwork and interactive technology.

“Built as a plaza, it is intended to become a gathering place whereby residents and visitors may host events such as reenactments, drum circles, star gazing, kayak launches, etc.,” said Sarah Mullins, Graff’s agent. Mullins is the CEO of Galleries On The Go, and connected the Town of Indian Shores with her client, Graff. “I had a relationship with him and I knew what he is capable of doing,” Mullins said.

The $864,000 statue is part of the Gulf Boulevard Beautification Project, funded by the Penny for Pinellas tax.

The project calls for any beautification projects to be in Indian Shores, and visible from Gulf Boulevard. Early sketches for the work began in 2014, and called for the design team and the Town of Indian Shores to put in some elbow grease to rebrand.

“She [Town Shores assistant administrator Bonnie Dhonau] felt we would be better served by working backwards into the project through a rebranding effort,” Mullins said. “So we launched a new logo, five outdoor signs, police badges and fleet magnets, along with stationery and a website icon.”

The new logo features an Indian and a blue wave, a homage to the Tocobaga hunter-gatherer tribe who previously lived in the northern end of Tampa Bay.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida can trace its ancestors to the Tocobaga, as well as other Indians who lived in Florida.

Publisher’s Note: The Seminole Tribe of Florida has expressed a preference for the terminology “Indian” as opposed to “Indigenous” or “Native”; as their ancestors settled Florida, The Gabber Newspaper follows their nomenclature.