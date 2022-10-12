Indian Rocks Beach Adds More Public Art

St. Petersburg is known for its towering public sculptures and colorful murals, and Indian Rocks Beach is ready to be put on the map as an arts destination as well.

Over the last several years, Indian Rocks Beach has added bronze public sculptures to the area’s parks, including a manatee rendering at the 5th Avenue Pocket Park and a sea turtle at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. Sometime this fall, the city will install another art piece near the Pinellas County Beach Access Park.

What will the bronze be?

“That’s a surprise,” said Indian Rocks Beach office administrator Lorin Kornijtschuk, “We want to be a city full of art.”

The sculpture, like the others, is funded by the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association. This particular piece is being custom made by New York-based sculptor Randolph Rose.

Indian Rocks Beach is also asking community members and business owners to contribute their own art to the city-wide art project.

“The city would like to encourage owners of commercial properties in Indian Rocks Beach to invest in public art on their own property. This will bring additional attention to the business and become a part of the public art effort,” City Manager Brently Gregg Mims wrote in a press release. “The City of Indian Rocks Beach looks forward to seeing and recognizing the creative art efforts of our businesses. Working together, we can continue this city initiated public art effort.”

