Indian Rocks Beach Candidate Forum

by Cameron Healy

indian rocks beach city hall entrance.
Get to know the candidates running for Indian Rocks Beach City Commission in your town. 
Indian Rocks Beach City Hall

With the general election coming up on March 14, Indian Rocks Beach hosts a candidate forum for the town’s residents. On Feb. 8, the League of Women Voters, North Pinellas will moderate the forum.

Meet the candidates running for the two seats on the City Commission. The candidates include incumbent Denise Houseberg, Donald House, Preston Smith, and Lan Vaughan.

Before the forum begins, the League will hold a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m.; the forum itself runs from 7-8:30 p.m.

Audience members can write questions and submit them to the moderator.

Indian Rocks Beach City Auditorium, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper