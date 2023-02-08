Indian Rocks Beach Candidate Forum

With the general election coming up on March 14, Indian Rocks Beach hosts a candidate forum for the town’s residents. On Feb. 8, the League of Women Voters, North Pinellas will moderate the forum.

Meet the candidates running for the two seats on the City Commission. The candidates include incumbent Denise Houseberg, Donald House, Preston Smith, and Lan Vaughan.

Before the forum begins, the League will hold a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m.; the forum itself runs from 7-8:30 p.m.

Audience members can write questions and submit them to the moderator.

Indian Rocks Beach City Auditorium, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 6:30 -8:30 p.m.