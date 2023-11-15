Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market Returns with Book Sale

Every third Saturday, the Town of Indian Shores Library joins in on all the Sunday market fun.

On Nov. 19, the Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market hosts a library book sale. The book sale offers not only books, but also magazines, puzzles, and DVDs. Additionally, the St. Petersburg College Steel Drum Band performs while attendees explore all the market vendors.

The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market runs from November to April. The new season began Nov. 5. This is its 10th market season hosting Tampa Bay vendors. In a press release, the market said the vendors offer “an eclectic array of products, from gourmet foods and fine art to pet goodies and spa-quality body care products.”

Enjoy a beachside market morning every Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 727-300-6551.

