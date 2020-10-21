IndieFaire Debuts in Gulfport

Jessica Ryan, a retired competitive figure skater turned painter, writer and seamstress, was just one of the artists at GMC’s Third Saturday IndieFaire. Here, she aims to make a statement with her favorite piece. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber officially debuted its revised third Saturday art event as IndieFaire on Saturday, October 17, with local artists and crafters with a wide range of talents and interest. Jewelry, paintings, music, books and botanicals peppered both sides of Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. 

Just like the GMC’s other outdoor events, Tuesday Morning Fresh Market and First Friday Artwalk, the event required vendors to maintain their distance, and offered hand sanitizer and disposable masks for those who didn’t come prepared. 

“Our committee has worked hard to create an exciting new monthly arts event for Gulfport and IndieFaire is just that,” said local artist and GMC board member Margo Dalgetty. “Gulfport artists will join creators from throughout the region and state for a monthly festival of art and community among the shops and restaurants of Beach Boulevard. We can’t wait for Gulfport and our neighbors to experience the new IndieFaire.”

Fifteen-year-old songwriter and musician Audrey Hattan has a penchant for folk. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Not all art hangs on the wall. Henna artist Sunya, right, free hands temporary body art on Maddison Hancock. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.
Inspired by Jackson Pollock, David Burns is a modern-day renaissance man. Artist, caterer, event planner and skateboard designer – he does it all. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

