IndieFaire Debuts in Gulfport

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber officially debuted its revised third Saturday art event as IndieFaire on Saturday, October 17, with local artists and crafters with a wide range of talents and interest. Jewelry, paintings, music, books and botanicals peppered both sides of Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard.

Just like the GMC’s other outdoor events, Tuesday Morning Fresh Market and First Friday Artwalk, the event required vendors to maintain their distance, and offered hand sanitizer and disposable masks for those who didn’t come prepared.

“Our committee has worked hard to create an exciting new monthly arts event for Gulfport and IndieFaire is just that,” said local artist and GMC board member Margo Dalgetty. “Gulfport artists will join creators from throughout the region and state for a monthly festival of art and community among the shops and restaurants of Beach Boulevard. We can’t wait for Gulfport and our neighbors to experience the new IndieFaire.”