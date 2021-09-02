What :

Indulge in the Gulf Coast – a three or more course prix fixe menu of $30.

When :

Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 24, 2021

Who :

Any local restaurants in the Gabber’s distribution area that want to participate. You can work with our team to create

an exciting menu and pay a modest marketing fee.

Where :

Patrons visit your restaurants, order from the special Indulge menu. Restaurants collect 100% of the money directly at the time of visit from customers.

Why :

Indulge in the Gulf Coast celebrates the unique flavors of our area and encourages the community to come out

and support local restaurants.

Marketing fee for participants:

$300 for non-advertisers

$225 for advertisers

Optional with some sponsorships:

Up to 10 members of a participating chamber of commerce can get a special $150 rate

(your chamber has paid the difference on your behalf)

FAQ for restaurateurs

Q: Do I have to create new dishes? What is this prix fixe menu?

A: No, you absolutely do not have to create new dishes. The prix fixe menu offers you a way to show off your most popular plates – or whatever dishes you choose – to a mix of new customers and regular diners. We’ve structured this so that you don’t have to change anything about the way an existing menu item is fired from your kitchen. Our sales director has 10 years’ experience working with restaurant owners and managers to help you craft a menu that will appeal to the most customers, highlight what you are known for, and – most importantly – meets your margins.

Q: What is $30 for three courses is too much money?

A: If your menu is more fast casual and you think the price point is too high, we suggest having the menu be $30 for 2 people. In this case, each diner should have their own entree, but can share the appetizer and/or dessert to make the numbers work.

Q: What if $30 for three courses is not enough money?

A: If your menu won’t allow for three courses at $30, consider this: if a mix of three items comes to $35 (or thereabouts) when priced individually, this could offer you a way to introduce people to your restaurant who may have thought they couldn’t afford it. In extreme cases, we may want to explore an entree created for this program. Past experience has shown that many top-tier Tampa Bay restaurants can provide a thoughtful and creative menu that meets this $30 mark – and gain new customers who come back at the restaurant’s regular prices!

Q: How do I make this work to get the best results?

A: Appeal to the greatest number of people considering your restaurant. Include options for each course and make sure that you have a plant-based one as well. Consider having a suggested wine flight pairing or beer special to add on to the menu to bump your total ticket ring.

Q: What is the cost to participate in Indulge?

A: $300. Contracted Gabber advertisers get a discounted rate of $225.

Q: What is included in the marketing fee?

A: The marketing fee includes:

The Gabber works with restaurants to create, design, and digitize menus available via QR code for touch-free safety

Restaurants and menus advertised at indulgegulfcoast.com

Participating restaurants advertised (with your branding) in a double-page spread in the October 7 and October 21 issues of the Gabber Newspaper

1/6 page profile of each restaurant with your, photo, address, and phone number in special Indulge section in The Gabber Newspaper on the kick-off week (October 14)

Daily social media promotions

Third party media tie-ins as appropriate

Other local chamber eBlasts

PR to radio and television (with possible appearances on Bay News 9, ABC’s Morning Blend, WMNF, or Cox for some participating restaurants

Diner FAQ

Q: What is Indulge in the Gulf Coast?

A: The new way to enjoy our community! The Gabber is partnering with local restaurants in our distribution area to bring our audience an exclusive dining experience: Indulge in the Gulf Coast. For a limited time, area restaurants will offer $30 three-course prix fixe menus, offering you a fantastic way to dine at all the restaurants you’ve wanted to try – and revisit old favorites for a new taste!

Q: When is Indulge in the Gulf Coast?

A: Participating restaurants will have special Indulge in the Gulf Coast menus Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Q: Which restaurants are participating in Indulge in the Gulf Coast?

A: The Gabber will announce the first wave of restaurants late September at indulgegulfcoast.com. Want your favorite place to participate? Tell them to contact chris@thegabber.com for more information.

Q: What is on the menu?

A: Each restaurant will have their prix fixe menu online beginning in early October at indulgegulfcoast.com. When you’re at the restaurant, use this website to view the Indulge menu and order with your server. All menus are digital this year based on feedback from restaurants and diners.

Q: Can I make any changes to the menu?

A: That is going to be up to the restaurant. Please make sure that you communicate any allergies or dietary restrictions you may have when you’re seated.

Q: Can I have my meal as a take-away?

A: Again, that is going to be up to the restaurant. While many places have transitioned to some non-traditional dining options due to the pandemic, not all restaurants have the same abilities. Note, most meal delivery apps do not adjust to these types of specials so they likely won’t be available to order on those platforms. Contact the restaurant directly if you have any questions about their individual to-go policy.

Q: Who do I pay for my meal?

A: You pay the restaurant directly, just like any other time you would dine out. Nothing to pre-purchase to enjoy this experience. Don’t forget to tip your servers!

Did someone say sponsorship?

We are still working on the final sponsorship deck and what would be included, but here are some ideas.

For sponsor: $3,000 includes the following

Up to 10 member restaurants selected by the sponsor, who will pay 50% of that restaurant’s marketing fees. [This is a great way for chambers to support their members and increase the value of the membership]

Additionally, the sponsorships include:

Branding on Indulge collateral (menus, promotional ads, and other advertising)

Logo with url link on web page about event and menus

Full-page color ad in the Gabber

Three sponsorspecific social media posts

Sponsored eNewsletter to the Gabber’s eNews list

This same tier can be extended to The City of Gulfport, The City of St Pete Beach, The City of South Pasadena, and the Treasure Island Madeira Beach Chamber.

Other local businesses interested in sponsoring Indulge (like a printer, or any distilleries/breweries) tie in to this event nicely. Non-endemic businesses (real estate, insurance, jewelry) can also sponsor.

NOTE: the exact mix of what is included and at what investment level can be customized and is subject to change or be limited to specific types of businesses.

One sheet copy – on existing sheet

Indulge in the Gulf Coast is a 10-day celebration of all the unique tastes the gulf coast of Tampa Bay has on offer.

Local restaurants will feature a prix fixe menu of three or more courses for $30 from Thursday, October 14 through Sunday, October 24.

How does it work?

Indulge is open to any local restaurants in the Gabber distribution area who wants to participate. Our team works with your team to create an exciting menu, advertises your restaurant, and even delivers the special menus to the restaurant – all for a small marketing fee. You keep all the money you collect throughout Indulge.

The Gabber Newspaper will promote the event in print and online, and direct patrons to go to your restaurants to order from the special Indulge menu. Customers order and pay at the restaurants directly at the time of their visit.

Participating restaurants will also have a profile blurb in the October 14 issue and have their logo included in the marketing the week before and the week after.

What better way to celebrate all the unique flavors of our area and encourage the community to come out and support our local restaurants!

Want to be a part of Indulge? Email advertising@thegabber.com for more information or to reserve your spot today!