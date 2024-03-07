Infamous ‘Nude Nite’ Exhibition Comes to St. Pete

It certainly won’t be the first time St. Pete has said, “Hey, let’s get naked for the sake of art!”.

But it will be the first time the infamously bare-it-all, multi-day art exhibition that is Nude Nite crosses the bridge to St. Petersburg.

Nude Nite presents Form 2024 at Coastal Creative from Mar. 7-9; doors open at 6 p.m. The three-day event offers 170 pieces of nude-inspired work, along with burlesque and body-painted performers, at the warehouse-style gallery.

Coming Soon: Nude Nite

The tradition began in Orlando, circa 2005 from the mind of organizer Kelly Stevens. Stevens brought the show to Tampa for the first time in 2009. It went on to make a name in downtown spots and Ybor City long before the area could be described as “booming”.

Stevens passed away in 2021. Her daughter — Sloan Waranch — is now the proud organizer of the colossal event.

“I grew up watching my mom do this, and I watched my mom bring it to Tampa,” Waranch said. “I’m proud to say it’s the first year we’re making it to St. Pete. Personally, I love the vibe [of St. Pete] and it’s just got a really cool art district.”

Local Nudes

Most of the artists at Nude Nite are from Orlando and beyond. But, St. Pete locals may recognize a handful of native works throughout the weekend.

Julie Haura, a St. Pete Beach painter, was drawn to the event as soon as she heard the name.

“I mainly paint in black and white, mainly women, and I don’t know how to paint clothes,” Haura said with a laugh. “I paint my emotions … this venue is going to be great for non-mainstream artists. In this area, you see a lot of manatees and pelicans.”

Haura is showing two of her black-and-white acrylics at Nude Nite, both featuring bare women in various poses.

“More than anything, I hope people feel something,” Haura said. “Take a second look, whether you like it or not.”

While classic sea life paintings may be hard to come by at Nude Nite, not every artist’s collection contains something Instagram would immediately flag.

Arts All Around!

St. Pete’s Samantha Churchill is known for her sculptures made from aluminum wire. She first collected her wire materials from the construction zone of the Tampa SkyPointe Condominiums — back in 2007.

This year, Churchill has a handful of hanging wire-bound sculptures at the event.

Around the time she first began creating wire art, Churchill participated in one of the first Nude Nites in Tampa. She stayed with the event ever since.

“It started at Armature Works, before it was Armature Works,” Churchill said. “It was packed, with loads of people in these little run-down buildings.”

She’s happy to see the event make it to St. Pete, and she has a message for newbies:

“Don’t be turned off by the nude art; it’s just nude art,” Churchill said. “People may be worried it’s going to be some deviant situation. But I tell everyone, it’s just a good time.”

What to Expect at Nude Nite

Nude Nite is a 21-and-up event featuring fine art, performances, and live body painting.

Organizers would like to keep an air of mystery about exactly what those performances are. But, chances are, they involve the human form.

“I’m trying not to give too much away, this being the first one in the area,” Waranch said. “But we have aerialists, burlesque dancers, and one very special act.”

Nude Nite, Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. $40. Mar. 7-9, doors open at 6 p.m. coastalcreativetv.com.

