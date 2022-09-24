Injured Student’s Family, Others Speak at Council

As the investigation continues regarding an alleged case of police brutality at Boca Ciega High School, members of the alleged victim’s family spoke their mind at Gulfport City Council’s Sept. 20 regular meeting.

Two people who did not give their names, but identified themselves as Maniya Sherriffe’s grandparents, addressed Council and said that they want answers as to the conflict that resulted in their 15-year-old granddaughter suffering numerous injuries. Her grandfather said he was not notified of the incident initially when he waited outside at the end of the school day to pick her up, but once he received word and met her inside the building, he was taken aback at what he saw.

“Scared, blood dripping down from her forehead, scars on her face and her shoulders” was how he described his granddaughter upon meeting her. “No grandparent should have to see that.”

Sherriffe’s grandmother expressed her displeasure with the way City officials were managing the “Crimewatch” page on Facebook, saying that she was unable to post a comment without it being removed. She also said Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent contradicted himself on that page by first saying he could not comment on an open investigation, then added that the officer in question would not be suspended because there had not been a death or excessive injuries.

“Maniya suffered some injuries,” she told the council. “They may not be serious to any of you in this room, but they are serious to Maniya. So he turned off the comments, which is against your page’s policy.”

She also took issue with the department’s internal affairs division reaching out to Sherriffe’s mother on Facebook when officials in that division already had her phone number and had previously texted her.

“So why would he get on Facebook the next day saying he needed to reach her, making it look like we’re not following what you guys need us to do?” she asked. “The reason why we’re not reaching out to your IA person is because of the situation like this, and we have been asked not to speak to anybody without our attorney present. We are looking into a private investigation because something is going on here. Not acceptable.”

A few other people, some connected to Sherriffe’s family and some not, addressed the council. One was Bryan Graham, a leader in the Florida chapter of the National Action Network, founded by Al Sharpton.

“Gulfport must make the wrong right and give us answers and transparency as to what is going on in this matter,” he said. “I have come to say, as I have done all across this country, that we will not tolerate this type of excessive force on our babies, our most precious commodity.”

Jesse Lee, no stranger to City Hall, approached the podium with his camera phone in operation and said that the current incident reflected the same kind of racial discrimination he asserted happens over and over in Gulfport.

“Each time we try to address it with any one of you, you just laugh at us, put it on the back burner, don’t pay attention to any of us,” he said.

Lee began pointing to individual council members and making comments, and when he got to Vice Mayor Christine Brown and said, “Your husband is running around calling people n****rs,” Mayor Sam Henderson told him to leave. Lee continued talking until Vincent approached the podium to escort him out, during which time he repeatedly said the City was “violating my constitutional rights.”

Henderson said Lee “violated decorum” and cited his use of “offensive language” as the basis for ordering him to leave, and he then apologized to the rest of the audience for what had happened.

A woman who had approached the podium with her own phone to video Lee’s exit came to speak and identified herself as Acura Amanda with the Activism News Network. She cited a previous incident in which a Gulfport police officer accused of shoplifting was suspended for several months pending an investigation.

“But we have this sergeant that is actively on duty right now,” she said. “Shoplifting is a crime, but what happened to Maniya is pretty serious. She had a concussion. Her grandfather picked her up all bloodied. She is going to have scars on her face that are going to remain there. So I just don’t agree with this officer continuing to be seeing your community at this point.”

Editor’s Note: The officer in question, Matt Parks, no longer works for Gulfport. According to Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent, the department put Parks on leave while the department conducted an internal affairs investigation, because Parks had a pending criminal charge for shoplifting at a Wal-Mart. Parks accepted a deal whereby the department demoted him and allowed him to resign. Had he not resigned, Chief Rob Vincent told The Gabber, had Parks not resigned, the department would have fired him.

“Acura Amanda” posted three videos from the meeting and its aftermath on her YouTube channel as of Sept. 22 and received several thousand views.

Henderson assured the audience that the council was taking the matter very seriously and, while they would not comment during the investigation, the findings would ultimately be open and transparent.