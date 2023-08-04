Insults Fly at Madeira Beach Commission Meeting

At the July 26 meeting of the Madeira Beach Board of Commissioners (BOC) the wind blew and the insults flew. The topic? Hiring an attorney.

The meeting opened peacefully with a pair of women who came in to talk about stopping human trafficking.

Selah Freedom is an organization founded to prevent and stop human trafficking in America. This 501(c)(3) operates in Florida and the Midwest, “teaching children in schools what a safe adult and what an unsafe adult looks like.”

Cassie Brewer, Selah Freedom’s Awareness and Development Coordinator for Pinellas County made the presentation. She and her colleagues hope to teach children in Madeira Beach schools about how to avoid unsafe adults.

Choosing a Madeira Beach Attorney

The next topic was the review of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a city attorney. This person would replace the current interim city attorney, Thomas Trask. Last month, the city manager posted the RFQ on two websites in the hope of soliciting responses from Tampa Bay area attorneys with government experience.

In the last meeting, Commissioner David Tagliarini (District 1) and Mayor Jim Rostek requested that City Manager Gomez post the RFQ for a city attorney on more than two websites. To date, the city has only posted the RFQ on two websites, garnering only two responses. The two responses came from Trask Daigneault, LLC (the current interim city attorney) and Sarah Johnston, from Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, PL.

We Don’t Represent Private Developers

Tagliarini addressed interim attorney Trask about issues brought to the attention of the Board of Commissioners (BOC).

“I have one question,” he said. “One of our biggest problems in this city is developers. Do either of these firms represent developers in Pinellas County?”

Attorney Trask answered that he and his firm did not represent any private developers. Trask then invited Johnston to answer the question.

“Good evening and nice to meet you,” said attorney Johnston. “We don’t represent any developers in Pinellas County. We do have some private developers in South Florida, but we do not represent any developers where we have municipal clients,” she said.

“I’m going to read you two emails,” Rostek then said. He began with an email from local attorney Kenneth Weiss (Weiss is not the “Weiss” in Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, PL). The gist of the email was that attorney-applicant Trask (Section 3.3 of the RFQ) was required to provide a list of judgments or lawsuits filed against the attorney for the last five years along with an explanation thereof. Also required was a list of all lobbyists employed, and a list of any ethics complaints.

In the email, Weiss alleged that Trask Daignault LLC presented an incomplete RFQ along with a risk of Sunshine Law violations by not agreeing to an open interview at a BOC meeting.

Email From a Former Commissioner

The mayor also read email sent by former Commissioner John Douthirt (2017-21). Among other important details, Douthirt wrote, “by the way, for some time, Mr. Trask and his firm have billed the City his hourly rate for travel time in the county even though his retainer agreement states that only ‘out of county travel’ is billable and then only for costs, not an hourly fee.”

Another issue was a developer being allowed to waive a $75,000 impact fee.

“City ordinances require all applications for exemptions or waivers of impact fees to be made before the building permit is issued,” the email continued.

The developer, Karns, had not applied for the waiver prior to the permit.

Interim Madeira Beach Attorney and Commissioner Challenge Mayor

Rostek then said, “OK, I have another couple of questions for Mr. Trask, and I’m sorry, but I have to address them … according to these emails. Are there additional Bar complaints that you have not addressed as referenced in these emails? Yes or no?”

Attorney Trask refused to answer.

“No, I’m not going to be interrogated by you, Mayor.” he said. “It’s not gonna happen, OK?”

There was then more acrimonious back and forth.

After Trask wouldn’t answer the question a second time, the mayor said, “That’s kind of rude of you, you being one of our charter officers, not to answer the mayor or commissioners’ questions… OK, then my vote will be: Because of a deceptive and misleading application, I would reject it.”

Commissioner Calls the Mayor Unprofessional

Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks then spoke up.

“While I do believe that residents should be heard, you just can’t read an email and take that as the gospel,” Brooks said.

Brooks disputed the timing of the email to be able to respond.

“To sit up here and read a resident’s email with such vigor and voice and to not even acknowledge what our city manager said,” Brooks said. “He [the city manager] runs this City. To me, that’s disrespectful.

“It’s about what is professional and what is not professional and that, sir, is not professional,” Brooks concluded.

The BOC will interview both attorneys at a workshop meeting on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.; the public may attend.

Editor’s note: Madeira Beach has a commission-manager form of government. The city manager works for the city and serves at the pleasure of the BOC. Charter officials of the BOC on Madeira Beach include the city attorney, city manager, and the city clerk. Only the four elected commissioners and the mayor may vote.

