Introducing the Fusion 49th Street District

49th Street South has long been the line between Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Despite this, both cities don’t see this as a divide. With the creation of the newly named Fusion 49th Street South Business District, the street, and surrounding area will benefit from the “fusion” of the two cities. A major part of this is naming the district. The core group members working to build the district got together at The Tiki in Gulfport to discuss possible names. According to the Gulfport City Council member working on this project, Ian O’Hara (Ward IV), the team started with 66 different names, and left with three: Fusion 49th District, Tangerine Park, and South 49th Street Business, and Neighborhood District. They brought these names to community members, who voted to name the district: Fusion 49th Street Business District, or Fusion 49.

Fusing the Cities

This project has been in the making for a long time. Born from a partnership between O’Hara and St. Petersburg City Councilmember John Muhammad (District 7), the goal is to use the mutual space to bring the two cities together.

“I’m more than happy to go along with a unique name like this,” said O’Hara. “When you think about it, it’s really fitting. The definition of fusion is a process or result of joining things together to create a single unit. This is two different communities and cultures coming together to make one.”

O’Hara described the importance of the blending of diversity, and the impact this district can have on the community. Along with this, he spoke more about how fitting the name will be once the district begins to develop more.

“Fusion is a Jetson-esque term. It feels very futuristic,” said O’Hara. “In the foodie world you have these fusion restaurants that bring together different cultures. We are hoping to do the same here, as well as focus on the fusion of different kinds of art.”

What is Next for the Fusion 49th Street District?

“The next step is to file for our 501(c)(3) and hire an executive director,” said O’Hara. He is adamant about the area having the distinction of a district, and not an association. This allows the community to come together and make decisions, with a single director to bring these ideas together. Along with this, O’Hara wanted to make sure to keep 49th Street South in the name to keep the focus on the surrounding community.

From here, O’Hara and Muhammad want to take a step back and let the district build itself. They are working on a larger beautification project for 49th Street South that would focus on rehabbing streets and sidewalks, as well as adding more tree coverage to the area.