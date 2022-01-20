Investigators Look Into Fire at St. Pete Luxury Home

by

A two-story home on fire at night
A fiery blaze in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

Investigators continue to look for the cause of a multi-alarm fire that engulfed a large two-story residence under renovation at St. Petersburg’s Coffee Pot Bayou.

The fire occurred Monday, Jan. 17 at a vacant luxury home on the 2800 block of Coffee Pot Boulevard Northeast near the Vinoy Golf Club, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. There were no injuries but the inferno required aerial units.

Fire investigators continue to investigate into the cause of the fire; they have interviewed the property owner and other witnesses.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!