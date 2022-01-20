Investigators Look Into Fire at St. Pete Luxury Home

Investigators continue to look for the cause of a multi-alarm fire that engulfed a large two-story residence under renovation at St. Petersburg’s Coffee Pot Bayou.

The fire occurred Monday, Jan. 17 at a vacant luxury home on the 2800 block of Coffee Pot Boulevard Northeast near the Vinoy Golf Club, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. There were no injuries but the inferno required aerial units.

Fire investigators continue to investigate into the cause of the fire; they have interviewed the property owner and other witnesses.