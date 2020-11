Sheba is a friendly girl with a heart of gold. She has raised her puppies, finished her heartworm treatment and is ready to be treated like a queen. She loves to play, and gets along with both dogs and cats. Sheba is a 2-year-old, 30-pound dachshund/basset hound mix.

Sheba is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.