Is The Stinger Bar Coming Back?

by Cameron Healy

After closing permanently in 2021, The Stinger Bar seems to be in the process of a “glow-up.”

The bar opened in 2011 at 2222 49th St. S. in Gulfport. When it first closed, the owners left a neon-green sign on the front door stating, “It is with great sadness that we have decided to close The Stinger Bar. Life has given us a new journey to follow.” 

For the past two years, the 49th street building sat vacant. Now, sightings of renovations lead to this question: What’s happening?

Well, here’s what we know.

Owner Marcia Wells declined to comment on the matter until further notice.

On May 15, there was a movers truck full of liquor parked on the side lot of the building. A group of people began unloading cases of liquor such as 99 Brand into the back entrance of the rundown bar.

Is this a comeback? It might be too soon to tell. However, the evidence seems to lead us in that direction.

The Stinger Bar2222 49th St. S., Gulfport. 

