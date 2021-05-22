Is Your Yard Ready for a Healthy Summer?

It may be dry as heck now, but we’re only a few weeks away from the start of the rainy season. For Pinellas residents, that means the county’s regular fertilizer ban is about to go into effect.

Heavy rains in the summer send nutrients from fertilizer into our local waterways, causing algae blooms, fish kills and water quality problems. To help combat the issue, the fertilizer ban starts June 1 and lasts through September 30.

The City of St. Petersburg offers eco-friendly tips residents can use to help keep our waterways clean and healthy, while still nurturing your landscape:

Treat your lawn with a slow-release fertilizer before the ban takes effect.

Use fertilizer-free micronutrients in the summer to keep your lawn happy.

Pick up debris or old vegetation near storm drains year-round to keep it from entering waterways.

Other ways to protect our waters:

Follow a no-mow zone six feet from any water body, helping to establish a protective barrier.

Make sure your lawn maintenance/landscaper is certified through Pinellas County.

Replace some or all of your lawn with drought tolerant Florida-friendly natives.

Click here for more information from Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg.

