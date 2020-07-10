Isabelle’s Closes Due to Covid-19 Case

On Wednesday, July 8, Veronica Champion, owner of the Historic Peninsula Inn and it’s attached restaurant, Isabelle’s in Gulfport, found that a restaurant employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“One of our team was required to get a COVID test in order to have a minor surgical procedure,” explained Champion. “They were/are completely asymptomatic and were very surprised to come up positive.”

Isabelle’s is closed until Thursday, July 16, for several reasons.

Champion plans on taking the next week to thoroughly clean and sanitize the space before reopening. According to July 8 Facebook post on the Isabelle’s page, Champion and her staff will also review their best practices going forward.

“Isabelle’s has been observing all CDC protocols and Best Practice guidelines regarding our Team Members health, our daily deep cleaning, and our sanitation protocols from the beginning of this pandemic and is committed to the safety and health of our Guests and Team Members,” read the post.

“The fact that the virus has affected us even though we’ve been very strictly following all guidelines has led us to the decision to close and regroup while we determine the safest steps moving forward.”

“We are committed to creating a safe and relaxing environment for our guests,” said Champion, “and we hope by being open and honest with them about what we are going through, we will continue to build their trust and loyalty at this time but also for the future.”

Stay tuned for updates about the Peninsula Inn and Isabelle’s.

