Island Festival supports Gulf Beaches Museum

On the first Saturday of March for the past 17 years, the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum has a standing reservation with the city of Pass-a-Grille. The museum shuts down the streets and hosts the Island Festival. This past Saturday, March 7 the celebration continued. The festival included a car show, live music, 30 vendors, food, beer and wine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each year, all proceeds benefit the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum.

“We want people to be aware that we’re here and how much history there is in our part of town,” said festival organizer Sally Yoder.

“The festival helps keep the spirit of Pass-a-Grille and the beaches alive,” said museum volunteer Al Stalb. “We try to teach and inform and make it a good time.”

Local merchants donated 39 gifts to be raffled off. All raffle proceeds went to the museum.

In addition, there is no vendor fee, but vendors are encouraged to donate a portion of their profits to the museum.

“Everyone has a good time,” said Yoder, “just roaming around having a good time.”