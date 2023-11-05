Italian American Society of St. Petersburg Elects New President

He does it once again! The Italian American Society of St. Petersburg (IASOSP) elects Steve Dante as the club’s next president.

Dante last served as IASOSP president in 2008-09. His presidency begins January 2024 and ends December 2025. Currently, he serves as the vice president and his wife Sharon Dante serves as president of the society.

Originally from New Jersey, Dante is a second generation Italian-American who moved to Florida in 1970.

What is the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg?

Founded in 1985, IASOSP has 140 members. Members come from all backgrounds, but join together for a common interest of Italian culture and history, IASOSP states.

Check out the Society’s Italian language classes for beginners, intermediate, and advanced learners. The class meets every Thursday at the Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. From September through the end of May, all are welcome to join the language class.

